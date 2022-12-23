Korean companies exhibit  blockchain technology in Vietnam 

Hundreds of exhibition, government delegates and Korean university delegates visit blockchain technology exhibition from Vietnamese and Korean companies in HCMC today.

Blockchain products from the two countries are displayed at the World Blockchain Summit Marvels HCMC 2022. The summit is the largest blockchain technology event in 2022 between Vietnam and Korea on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of trade relations between the two countries.

Blockchain applications in the banking, finance, gaming and sports industries exhibited in the event are highly applicable, as commented from the visitors.

Along with the exhibition, various conferences are also held to update new developments on blockchain research. Experts from the university and representatives of the Korean government also share about policy experiments in the practical application of blockchain as well as how their country catches the Blockchain’s trends.

At the event, a member of the Korean National Assembly, Chairman of Special Committee on Future Industrial Jobs – Ms. Jo Myung Hee, encourages the future joint study on blockchain economy and on policy experiments to develop the Metaverse. This event also promotes potential trade between the two countries in this field.

The collaboration between Vietnamese and Korean blockchain businesses will help to attract more FDI from Korea. “The participation of senior leaders, hundreds of businesses in many fields from Korea shows the country’s interest in the Vietnamese market. This summit will strengthen Korean business in Vietnam with more Blockchain companies coming to the market. Korean enterprises have excellent research experience in this field, if they invest in Vietnamese startups, their experience will add more value to the investment.”, Dr. Dang Minh Tuan, Chairman of Vietnam Blockchain Union.





