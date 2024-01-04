Korean and Chinese visitors to Vietnam are the largest in the world

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), Vietnam welcomed 12.6 million international visitors in 2023, with South Korea and China being the largest source markets.

The largest group of tourists to Vietnam was from South Korea, with 3.6 million people (accounting for 28% of the total number of visitors). The Chinese market reached 1.7 million arrivals, ranking second. Thus, the South Korean and Chinese markets together comprised 42% of the international visitors to Vietnam. Following closely were Taiwan (China), the United States, and Japan in the fifth position.

VNAT stated that foreign visitors to Vietnam accounted for 70% of the figures recorded in 2019 – the time before the Covid-19 pandemic erupted.

Vietnam is a popular destination for many Korean tourists. Photo: VNA

Some major markets showed excellent recovery rates, such as the United States, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, and Indonesia. Optimistic signs also came from major European markets, especially Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.

However, China, Vietnam’s traditional tourism market, achieved a recovery rate of only 30%, while Russia reached just 19%.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN WTO) and the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) predict that global tourism is on track for a full recovery by 2024, reaching pre-Covid levels.

They emphasize that the demand from international tourists continues to rebound, requiring countries to improve the quality of services and travel experiences. Additionally, integrating advanced technologies such as AI and digital transformation will accelerate the emergence of new challenges for the tourism industry.

This year, Vietnam aims to welcome 17-18 million international visitors and serve 110 million domestic tourists, targeting total tourism revenue of around 840 trillion VND (34.6 billion USD).

Notably, the Vietnam Tourism Year – Dien Bien 2024, with 169 national and provincial-level programs and events, is expected to provide new and exciting experiences for tourists.

Last year, the country achieved tourism revenue of approximately 678 trillion VND, surpassing the set target by 4.3%.

@Vietnamnet