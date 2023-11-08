Korean Airlines opens daily direct flights to Da Lat

The new flight route is expected to boost the number of South Korean tourists visiting the highland city of Vietnam.

South Korean airline Jeju Air announced will launch a new route on the Seoul – Da Lat flight route starting from December 20 with a schedule of 7 flights per week.

With the introduction of this new Da Lat route, Jeju Air now operates 7 South Korea – Vietnam flight routes across a total of 6 cities, including Incheon (Seoul) – Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Busan – Da Nang.

Da Lat is a favorite destination for Korean tourists

The Seoul – Da Lat flight departs daily at 22:20 and arrives at Da Lat Airport at 01:30 (local time) the next day. Conversely, the flight departs from Da Lat at 02:30 on the same day and arrives at Seoul’s international airport at 09:30.

A representative from Jeju Air stated, “As the airline with the most South Korea – Vietnam flight routes among South Korean airlines, we can now offer more convenient and diverse options for travelers considering a trip to Vietnam.”

Jeju Air’s new flight from Seoul to Da Lat is set to enhance convenience and accessibility for travelers. With additional benefits such as reduced ticket prices and a plethora of tourist destinations, the South Korean media believes that Da Lat, Vietnam’s enchanting highland city, has now become more accessible and attractive than ever before.

Da Lat is located on the Central Highlands of Vietnam and is often referred to as the “Eternal Spring City” and the “City of a Thousand Flowers” due to its pleasant and mild climate year-round. A recent survey conducted by Skyscanner, a reputable global flight search platform, predicts that Da Lat will be the most sought-after travel destination in 2024.

South Korean tourists are leading the way in international arrivals to Vietnam. According to the National Tourism Administration, Vietnam has welcomed 2.9 million South Korean tourists in the past 10 months, surpassing China.

@Thanhnien.vn