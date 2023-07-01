Korea recalls Vietnamese dried chili peppers due to excess pesticide residue

The Vietnam SPS Office (Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development) stated that South Korea has recently announced that certain batches of dried red chili from Vietnam have violated food safety regulations.

Specifically, the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety reported that a batch from Long Thanh Company had residual levels of tricyclazole (a fungicide and insecticide) in the dried red chili samples ranging from 0.02-0.04 mg/kg, exceeding the permitted threshold in South Korea of 0.01 mg/kg.

Consequently, South Korea has recalled the dried red chili products distributed by the three companies associated with Long Thanh Company, namely Geosan Trading Company Limited, Bokine Agriculture Company Limited, and Yangil Agriculture Company Limited.

Immediately after receiving the notification, the Plant Protection Department issued a letter requesting Long Thanh Company to investigate the cause, trace the affected batches, review the entire documentation, production processes, and the collection and export procedures of the company.

Additionally, the company needs to take remedial actions and implement preventive measures to avoid future violations. The Plant Protection Department also suggested that the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in Hai Duong province and the Plant Quarantine Sub-department monitor the review of all management stages within the company’s supply chain, promptly identify the causes, and propose corrective measures.

Based on the review results, the respective units will send official letters notifying the outcomes to the Plant Protection Department and the Vietnam SPS Office for further communication with South Korea. The objective is to ensure transparency, exchange information, and clarify the remedial measures taken.

The Plant Protection Department confirms that, up to the present time, they have not received any notifications regarding South Korea’s ban or temporary suspension of chili product imports from Vietnam, as stated on social media.

Chili is a significant agricultural export to the South Korean market. In 2022, Vietnam exported 4,904 tons of chili, with an export value of $11.9 million. Compared to 2021, the export volume decreased by 60.4%, and the export value decreased by 74%.

