Kien Giang urges accelerated upgrade of Phu Quoc airport

According to the Vietnam News Agency (TTXVN), by the end of 2012, Phu Quoc Airport was invested in and achieved a 4E rating (according to ICAO standards), allowing it to accommodate aircraft such as B777, B787, A350, or equivalent models. The passenger terminal has a capacity of 4 million passengers per year. However, by 2022, the airport had exceeded its design capacity with 5.5 million passengers, and it is estimated to receive around 4.5-5 million passengers in 2023.

In addition, the current runway, after years of use by large aircraft with high operational frequency, has experienced some damage, which has affected the operation process.

The repair of local damages at the airport is currently being carried out at night, which only addresses immediate requirements and does not meet the long-term basic requirements for safe and efficient operation, and the increasing demand to serve a rapidly growing number of passengers.

The People’s Committee of Kien Giang province has recommended to the Prime Minister and the Ministries of Transport, Planning and Investment, and Finance to consider the early implementation of investment in the renovation and upgrade of Phu Quoc Airport. Priority should be given to investing in the construction of a new second runway and a new Terminal T2.

Early investment in the airport upgrade will not only ensure efficient, safe, and continuous port operation, meeting the increasing capacity to serve a high number of passengers, but also contribute to the economic, social, and tourism development of Kien Giang province in particular, and the Mekong Delta region in general. At the same time, it will create favorable conditions for many businesses to participate in investment, flight operations, enhance competitiveness, and improve transportation quality.

According to the plan, by 2030, Phu Quoc Airport will be expanded to over 1,007 hectares. An additional runway will be built approximately 364 meters away from the existing runway, and additional taxiways and aprons will be invested in. The existing passenger terminal will be expanded to accommodate the operation of 10 million passengers per year. In terms of transportation connectivity, in this initial phase, the existing transportation system will continue to be used, with plans to expand it to six lanes.

By 2050, Phu Quoc Airport will construct an additional passenger terminal on the east side, ensuring an overall port capacity of 18-20 million passengers per year. Additionally, a new cargo terminal will be built in the north.

