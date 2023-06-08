Khanh Hoa welcomes over 600,000 visitors during Nha Trang Sea Festival 2023

On the morning of June 7th, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le Thanh, Director of the Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism, announced a report on the tourism activities during the Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2023, with the theme “Khanh Hoa – Aspiration for Development.”

The 10th edition of the festival took place from June 3rd to June 6th, 2023, in Nha Trang City, featuring over 70 diverse activities in terms of content and form, reflecting the cultural values of the people, their strong work ethic, and their love for the coastal homeland.

Among them were various artistic programs, fashion shows, music festivals, and a parade of ao dai with over 6,000 participants. The culinary festival showcased 42 exquisite dishes, including bird’s nest delicacies, which attracted a large number of local residents and tourists.

The stage was designed on the beachfront, with a large scale, and equipped with state-of-the-art technology. The highlight was a performance by 1,653 light drones, the largest ever in Vietnam. The 1,653 drones represented the year 1653, marking the beginning of the formation and development of Khanh Hoa province. These flying devices displayed distinctive images of the province such as swallow birds, Mui Doi, Cai River, Dien Khanh Ancient Citadel, and Tram Huong Tower, accompanied by music inspired by local melodies. They recreated historical and cultural stories of the region, portraying the land and people of Khanh Hoa through the language of light.

The head of the Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism stated that throughout the Nha Trang Sea Festival 2023, an average of 58 flights arrived at Cam Ranh International Airport with 11,000 passengers per day. Additionally, the total number of visitors and vacationers reached over 600,000, with an occupancy rate of approximately 78.8% in accommodation facilities. The total tourism revenue amounted to nearly 550 billion Vietnamese dong.

@Vietnamnet