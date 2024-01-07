Khanh Hoa welcomes international cruise ship with nearly 4,400 tourists

On January 4th, Khanh Hoa province welcomed the first international sea voyage of 2024 named Spectrum of The Seas with 4,393 tourists from different countries, following the itinerary Hong Kong (China) – Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa) – Phu My (Ba Ria-Vung Tau) – Hong Kong (China).

Upon arriving in Nha Trang, passengers on the ship chose various tours, including visits to the Institute of Oceanography, Ponagar Tower, Truong Son craft village, shopping at Nha Trang Center, experiencing services, and having lunch at Vinpearl Resort (Hon Tre Island, Nha Trang City)…

Earlier, on the last day of 2023, around 2,000 passengers on the luxury cruise ship WESTERDAM docked in Nha Trang, with the majority of guests coming from the Netherlands.

It is expected that in 2024, Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa will welcome over 40 international sea voyages, signaling positive recovery and development in Vietnam’s maritime tourism, especially in Khanh Hoa. With accumulated experiences and well-prepared facilities and infrastructure, Khanh Hoa’s tourism sector is ready to accommodate a large number of international sea tourists in 2024.

The Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism mentioned that during the 2024 New Year holiday (from December 30, 2023, to January 1, 2024), there will be an average of about 24 domestic flights and 28 international flights arriving at Cam Ranh International Airport each day.

The total number of visitors to Khanh Hoa for sightseeing and vacation reached over 465,000 (an increase of 131% compared to the same period), with more than 141,000 staying overnight (a 134% increase). The average room occupancy rate is about 73.54%. The total tourism revenue reached nearly VND 500 billion (a 139% increase compared to the same period).

@Znews