Vietnam resort city targets four million tourist arrivals this year

The south-central province of Khanh Hoa, where Nha Trang – Vietnam’s most famous seaside resort city, and the scuba diving centre of Vietnam located – looks to serve over four million tourists and earn VND21 trillion in tourism revenue in 2023, according to the province’s tourism action plan approved yesterday, January 30.

Under this plan, the coastal province is expected to welcome 2.5 million domestic and 1.5 million international visitors, the local media reported.

The province will tap over VND5.6 billion from the province’s tourism-related budget to carry out the plan. The province will also call on funding from the private sector.

The local authority assigned the provincial steering committee for tourism development to team up with the relevant agencies to execute the plan.

Nha Trang city of Khanh Hoa province is becoming increasingly popular in recent years thanks to its pristine beach, best scuba diving center of Vietnam as well as lots of interesting places and delicious food to enjoy.

According to historical records, Nha Trang city was known as Kauthara under the Champa, as it is still home to the famous Po Nagar Tower built by the Champa. Until the French colonization, Nha Trang used to be no more than small fishing villages. The French recognized Nha Trang as a perfect place for bathing, so they invested in the transformation to turn Nha Trang into a resort town.

Nha Trang city has consistently maintained its position as one of the most beautiful bays of the world. The town is about 450km north of Saigon and 1200km south of Hanoi. With the 4-km- long main strip of beaches, Nha Trang Bay covers the area of 405km2 including 19 large and small islands. As viewed from high above, the bay looks like the aquamarine stone sparkling in the sunshine, bounded by miles of smoothly golden sands.