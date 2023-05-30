Khanh Hoa receives 5 relic villas on Bao Dai floor

Previously, according to VietNamNet, the investor expressed the intention to return the 5 villas in the Bao Dai Palace heritage site for local restoration and preservation.

Subsequently, the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa province assigned relevant departments and agencies, along with the investor, to find a solution to receive the aforementioned 5 villas, with plans to allocate funds for renovation and enhancement of the site’s value.

These 5 villas are located within a 12-hectare area on Canh Long Mountain, Nha Trang city, and were built by the French in 1923 as residences for marine scientists. The villas are named Xuong Rong, Bong Su, Bong Giay, Phuong Vi, and Cay Bang.

During the period of 1940-1945, King Bao Dai and Queen Nam Phuong, along with their family, often came to this place for vacation. In October 1995, these buildings were officially recognized as “Historical and Cultural Relics and Scenic Spots.”

Regarding the Bao Dai Palace project, in August 2013, Khanh Hoa province issued an investment certificate and approved a detailed master plan, making partial adjustments to the land use planning of the Bao Dai Palace heritage site.

The province made a decision to allocate 13.6 hectares (including nearly 9 hectares of land and 4.7 hectares of sea area) to Khanh Ha Company for the development of the Bao Dai Resort Nha Trang business project.

Since then, the investor has been slow in implementing the project. Consequently, the company was administratively fined and its construction activities were suspended by the Inspection Department of the Construction Department.

@Vietnamnet