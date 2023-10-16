Khanh Hoa plans to organize international art light festival

Citizens and tourists will have the opportunity to witness a spectacular performance at the International Artistic Light Festival scheduled for the summer of 2024 in Nha Trang City, Khanh Hoa Province.

Recently, the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee announced plans to organize the Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa International Artistic Light Festival program in the summer of 2024.

More than 1,600 drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, performed light shows.

This program is expected to be part of the activities of the 2024 Coastal Tourism Festival, which the local authorities consider a significant event for the upcoming year. In addition, the province hopes to create an impressive series of activities and make it a highlight of the summer of 2024, contributing to boosting tourism, attracting a large number of people, and tourists to participate.

The Provincial People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Tourism to lead the organization, in collaboration with companies and relevant local units to study, develop the detailed script, content, and location for the event. Specific plans for social mobilization need to be developed to ensure the successful execution of the program.

Foreign tourists enjoy swimming in Nha Trang beach.

Previously, on June 3rd, over 1,600 drones, unmanned aerial devices, displayed light formations representing local symbols and scenic landmarks during the opening night of the Nha Trang Sea Festival 2023. @Vietnamnet