Khanh Hoa is the province with the highest economic growth in the country in 2022

Through exchange and discussion about the results of the implementation of the Socio-Economic Development Plan and the State budget in 2022, Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee said that with an impressive growth rate, GRDP increased by 20.7%, ranked first in the country after 2 years of negative growth, due to the heavy impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

In 2022, the province’s total retail sales of consumer goods and services will reach VND 84,050 billion, up 52.4% over the same period; tourism revenue is estimated at 13,500 billion dong, up 5.6 times over the same period.

Along with that, the export turnover of goods increased by 22.9%, and the import turnover increased by 54.1%. Khanh Hoa’s state budget revenue was estimated at VND 16,016 billion, exceeding 33.3% of the estimate and rising by 13.8% over the same period.

However, besides the achieved results, Khanh Hoa continues to face many difficulties and challenges due to the weak demand of the economy.

Specifically, budget revenue and expenditure face many difficulties; business activities of people and enterprises are not favorable; Socio-economic growth prospects in the last month of 2022 and expected 2023 will be very difficult.

In 2023, the Provincial People’s Committee set a goal to accelerate the implementation of socio-economic development plans for the period of 2021 – 2030 and actively invite and attract strategic investors to Khanh Hoa in order to make the most of specific mechanisms and policies according to Resolution No. 55/2022/QH15.

In addition, the province focused on implementing solutions to accelerate economic restructuring associated with growth model innovation; drastically improve the investment and business environment; remove difficulties and obstacles for non-budget investment projects.

In addition, the province is urgently completing documents to submit to the competent authorities for approval of important provincial plannings (including: Provincial planning period 2021 – 2030, vision to 2050; adjusting the general planning of Nha Trang city. Page to 2040; adjustment of the general planning on construction of Van Phong economic zone to 2040 with a vision to 2050; General planning of Cam Lam new urban area).

The province focuses on improving the business investment environment, public administration and administrative reform with specific solutions, bringing practical and sustainable effects. In particular, research, consider and issue mechanisms to solve business problems, as well as regulations on the order and procedures for off-budget investment.

