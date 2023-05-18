Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism promotes tourism in China

Khanh Hoa promotes and promotes tourism in China. Photo: T. Phat.

According to the Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism, the program aimed to introduce the image, new tourism products, and tourism development policies of Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa to Chinese tourism associations and businesses. At the same time, it created opportunities for Khanh Hoa’s tourism companies to meet and exchange ideas with their counterparts in China, expanding business cooperation and fostering mutual growth. The goal was to attract visitors from both sides of the tourism market.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Le Thanh, the Director of the Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism, expressed the hope that Chinese travel companies would gain a better understanding of Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa, obtain more information about tourist attractions, service products, connections, and opportunities for collaboration with local tourism businesses. With this knowledge, they could develop attractive tour programs and itineraries to bring Chinese tourists to Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa and vice versa.

Before the pandemic, China was the largest market for tourism in Vietnam. In 2019, Vietnam welcomed 5.8 million Chinese visitors, accounting for one-third of the total international tourist arrivals, with Khanh Hoa province alone receiving over 2.5 million Chinese tourists.

@Zing News