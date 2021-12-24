Keep an eye on Vietnam on World Cup 2022

From June 2019 to June 2022, the qualifying tournament for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is held in Qatar. 31 teams should be selected through the tournament.

The distribution of places remains the same as the two previous World Championships (2018 and 2014). The hosts of the tournament took one place. The confederations will receive 29 guaranteed places. 2 more places will be taken by the winners of the intercontinental play-offs, the composition of the pairs of which will be determined by lot. The draw for the UEFA (Round 1), CAF (Round 2), CONCACAF (Rounds 2 and 3), AFC (Round 3), and OFC (Round 2) zones took place in 2020.

777 score keeps track of all the events. Vietnam had a great chance of getting to the 2022 World Cup. As you can see from the football results, the team started well, but in the third round in Group B, they finished in last place.

But it is also worth mentioning that this is the 22nd World Championship. The tournament final will be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022, in the capital of the AEO, Qatar. It so happened that the country will host such a tournament for the first time in history. Moreover, since the championship will be held in the Middle East, the organizers decided that it would be better to have it in autumn and winter due to the abnormal summer heat in that region.

The organizer of the 2022 World Cup was named on December 2, 2010, in Zurich (Switzerland). The final match will take place on December 18, 2022, at the National Stadium in Lusail, with a capacity of 80 thousand spectators. Due to the intense summer heat in Qatar, this World Cup will run from late November to mid-December, making it the first tournament not to take place in May, June, or July. It is planned to play in a shortened time frame – about 28 days. It will be the first world championship ever held in the Arab world and a Muslim-majority country. This will be the second world championship held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournaments in South Korea and Japan. It is also the last FIFA World Cup with 32 teams. Despite the high-profile corruption scandal associated with the choice of the host country for the 2022 World Cup, FIFA denied information about the possible transfer of the championship from Qatar.

With the 777 score, each user can:

Quickly find all the matches and information about the teams of interest.

Watch online broadcasts for free in good quality.

Get predictions on the outcome of events from the best forecasters.

In the My Games tab, every user can add exactly those matches they are waiting for. Then automatic reminders will not let you miss the main events. In addition, on this tab, it will be very convenient to keep track of the best events in the world of football for you. Firstly, it is free, and secondly, it is very convenient, because you do not need to register.

The most comfortable way to check the mobilescore and livescore

Having a mobile version of the site for viewing livescore has long been the norm for leading sports sites. This is because the company values ​​the convenience of all users of the platform very much. 777score also keeps up with its competitors. The mobile version of the site is available for free and is characterized by simple system requirements for a mobile browser. So, on the Android and iOS operating systems, users will not experience discomfort when using the site from a mobile device.

Therefore, even if you have an old gadget, you can easily follow all important and exciting events for you anywhere in the world with an Internet connection.

Nowadays, many users focus on the ease of use of the platform. Therefore, they often use mobile devices. That’s why 777Score is pleased to announce that the free live score and mobilescore are now available on a PC and all modern gadgets with Internet access.

The mobile version of the site is a copy of the main one. On which only the necessary for the user information is shown. 777score removed secondary content, side navigation, trimmed animation.

Advantages of the mobile version of the 777score website:

There are no differences from the desktop version of the site.

Ease of use.

A large assortment of games will always be with you on your mobile device.

Check free live score and football results

Together with http://www.777score-vn.com, users can enjoy accurate free predictions for matches and watch live games anywhere in the world. In addition, Livescore with all the related statistics can be viewed both on the already underway matches. Furthermore, you get access to all the information about future games free of charge.

Separately, it should be said that all statistics collected by the site are complete and unique. Since the most powerful computing systems are involved, the site receives the most reliable information about matches, which it transfers into high-quality statistics.

777 score will also be helpful for those who like to bet on football. In the Bookmakers section, each bettor will be able to get acquainted with all verified Bookies: honest reviews and many gifts for registering new players. What is very important, using the 777 score, betting fans will receive a huge advantage since statistics collected before the start of matches or during a match can significantly help make a good, winning bet.

