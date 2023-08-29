Joe Biden will visit Vietnam next month in an effort “to change our relationship”

United States President Joe Biden is set to embark on a significant visit to Vietnam scheduled for September 10-11, as announced by the spokesperson of Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

This diplomatic journey comes as a response to an invitation extended by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyễn Phú Trọng, according to spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng.

Anticipating this momentous event, Hằng expressed her belief in the transformative impact of this high-level exchange between the two nations. She highlighted the profound nature of the visit, stating that it will usher in a new era of Vietnam-US relations characterized by stability, substance, and long-term cooperation across all sectors. This, in turn, is expected to play a pivotal role in upholding global peace, stability, and cooperation.

According to CNN, President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he plans to soon visit Vietnam in an effort “to change our relationship,” with the Southeast Asian nation.

“I’m going to be going to Vietnam shortly, because Vietnam wants to change our relationship and become a partner,” he said, according to press pool reports from a campaign reception.

Further details were furnished by the White House in a statement, where it was disclosed that during his stay in Hà Nội, President Biden will not only engage with the Vietnamese Party leader but also convene with other influential figures. The primary aim of these discussions will be to explore avenues for an even deeper partnership between the US and Vietnam.

The statement elaborates that the leaders’ deliberations will encompass a wide array of topics, including the fostering of a technology-oriented and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy, nurturing people-to-people connections through initiatives like educational exchanges and workforce development programs, concerted efforts to combat climate change, and the collective pursuit of regional peace, prosperity, and stability.

In the broader context, this year marks a significant milestone as Vietnam and the US commemorate the 10th anniversary of their Comprehensive Partnership, which was established on July 25, 2013, and will extend through 2023.

It is noteworthy to mention that the historical exchanges of high-ranking delegations between the two countries have laid a sturdy foundation for this upcoming visit. Notable events include the visits to the US by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in 2015, 2017, and 2022 respectively. Similarly, the visits of President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump in 2017 and 2019, and Vice President Kamala Harris in 2021 to Vietnam have also significantly bolstered bilateral relations, Vietnam News Agency reported.