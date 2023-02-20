Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to war-torn Ukraine

The U.S. President Joe Biden is currently in Europe to meet with NATO allies in Poland, ABC News reported.

In an unannounced visit on Monday, the U.S President traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine, as a show of ongoing support from the United States ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Biden remarked that when Putin invaded Ukraine almost one year ago, he thought the country was weak and the West was divided, but he was wrong. The President’s visit to Ukraine is followed by a scheduled meeting with NATO allies in Poland, where he plans to give a speech on Tuesday evening at the Royal Castle Arcades in Warsaw.

In the speech, Biden is expected to review the international support provided during the first year of the war, and discuss how the U.S. will continue to support Ukraine.

Biden is also set to meet with leaders of the Bucharest Nine, an Eastern NATO allies group established in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2015.

There had been accusations by Ukrainian officials that Russia had planned “large-scale nuclear exercises” during Biden’s European visit. Biden’s visit to Ukraine comes two months after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress in Washington, in which he sought further U.S. aid to fight against Russia.

In January, Biden had approved additional military aid to Ukraine, including 31 Abrams tanks.

Biden’s surprise visit is reminiscent of U.S. lawmakers’ similar unannounced visit to Kyiv, led by Rep. Nancy Pelosi in May 2022, to express solidarity with Ukraine.