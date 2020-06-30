Japan’s AEON Co. presents 5 million JPY to support Vietnamese students

The AEON 1% Club Foundation under Japan’s AEON Co. presented 5 million JPY (46,000 USD) to Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam on June 30 in support of Vietnamese students and practitioners hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the handover ceremony, Chairman of the foundation Hiroshi Yokoo spoke highly of the support the Vietnamese people have given each other in the host country during COVID-19 as well as Vietnam’s achievements in battling the pandemic.

For his part, Nam thanked the AEON 1% Club Foundation and AEON for the assistance.

The Vietnamese Embassy has over time arranged fundraising campaigns to support the nearly 100,000 Vietnamese studying in Japan.

AEON’s recent importation of fresh fruit from Vietnam bolstered the two countries’ trade and economic relations, the diplomat added.

Major AEON Group companies donate 1 percent of their pre-tax profits to the AEON 1% Club Foundation, which was established in 1989 and engages in corporate social responsibility activities./.

This article was originally published in VNA

