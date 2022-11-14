Japanese clothing retailer opens two new stores in Vietnam’s capital city

UNIQLO has opened two new stores, UNIQLO Vincom Royal City and UNIQLO Vincom Tran Duy Hung, in Hanoi this week.

The quick launch of two new stores is part of UNIQLO’s brand recognition strategy in Vietnam, through a plan to boost operations by launching three new stores in a row in Hanoi this autumn and winter, Vietnam News Agency reported.

With the launch of two new stores, UNIQLO has increased the number of retail stores in Vietnam nearly 20, and the reach of the online store UNIQLO.com, after nearly three years in the country.

Osamu Ikezoe, General Director of UNIQLO Vietnam, said the simultaneous opening of the two stores would contribute to bringing the LifeWear philosophy to more and more customers in potential new development areas of the capital of Hanoi.

The company also intends to open 2 stores and factory in Binh Duong province.

“Vietnamese market in general and Binh Duong province in particular is very potential. Based on the plan to develop and expand the store system, Uniqlo Vietnam wishes to find suitable business locations in Binh Duong province”, Mr. Sato Ryota – Managing Director of Uniqlo Vietnam told reporter.

The Uniqlo brand represents a Japanese-style fashion culture – long-term, focusing on innovation and serving real life.

Uniqlo now owns nearly 3,000 stores across Europe, Asia and the US. At the end of 2019, Uniqlo established the first Uniqlo Donkoy Store in Vietnam. This is considered the standard model for other Uniqlo stores. Currently, Uniqlo has nearly 20 stores in Vietnam, many of which are among the largest in Southeast Asia.