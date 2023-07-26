Japan: The Vietnamese man ran to help the elderly man just as a high-speed train approached.

In the video, an old Japanese man on a bicycle falls into the track accidentally. Because of his age, the bicycle collapsed on him, preventing him from getting up and moving to another location. When a young man driving a car noticed the old man had fallen and heard the train approaching, he jumped out of the car and hurried to help.

He lifted the old guy, his bicycle, and his stuff from the tracks. Just a few seconds later, the train passed at a high pace, and several people went to find out about what was happening.

Nguyen Duy Tan (30, born in Khanh Hoa) is the man who saved the elderly man in the video above. The occurrence occurred not long ago in Kanagawa (Japan).

“When I ran out, I felt obliged to get him out as soon as possible. The old man was between the ages of 70 and 75. I observed him getting crushed by a bicycle at the moment, attempting but unable to escape. I just lifted the bike and took him out, believing that the elderly man’s safety came first. In that situation, everyone would do the same thing as me, nothing special,” Mr. Tan recalled.

@thanhnien.vn