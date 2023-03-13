Japan provides US$1.38-million aid to Vietnam

HCMC – The Japanese government has provided about US$1.38 million to nine healthcare, education, transportation and environmental development projects in Vietnam.

The grant is aimed at benefiting locals at the grassroots level in Vietnam, according to Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio.

The money will be used to upgrade rehabilitation and vocational training equipment at the Association for Agent Orange and Dioxin Victims in Thai Binh Province, finance medical supplies for a local hospital in the central city of Dannag, and support a project on the disposal of cluster bombs in Quang Binh Province.

It also includes infrastructure development initiatives in other local communities, constructing new schools, bridges, irrigation systems and clean water treatment plants.

There were 724 projects in Vietnam supported by Japan between 1992 and 2022, with a total value of up to US$64.5 million.