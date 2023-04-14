Japan lifts regulations to prevent Covid-19 on entry

The Japan National Tourism Organization has announced that it will lift COVID-19 prevention measures for entry from May 8th.

Japan is about to remove regulations on Covid-19 prevention for visitors upon entry. Photo: Reuters.

Japan has announced that it will end restrictions related to COVID-19 prevention measures for entry in May. The Japan National Tourism Organization has announced that people entering Japan on or after May 8th will not need to present a valid vaccination certificate or negative COVID-19 test certificate conducted within 72 hours of departure.

This is one of the last countries in Asia to decide to lift pandemic-related regulations for tourists. Earlier this year, Hong Kong (China) and Singapore lifted all entry rules previously imposed during the pandemic. Thailand and Maldives also made similar decisions in 2022. China, the country with the strictest regulations in the world during the pandemic, also resumed issuing international tourist visas in March.

According to the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare of Japan, in addition to relaxing restrictions on tourists, Japan also abolished the mandatory mask-wearing rule on March 13th this year. The ministry still recommends wearing masks in crowded areas such as on public transport, train stations, airports, etc.

Japan began reopening for free independent travelers last year. Initially, the country only welcomed tourists on supervised tours. From October 2022, the Japanese government lifted restrictions on the number of international visitors entering the country as well as restrictions on independent tourists.

@Zing News