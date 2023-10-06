Japan issues electronic visas to Vietnamese tourists

Starting from November 1, 2023, the Japanese Embassy in Hanoi will issue electronic visas to Vietnamese tourists, according to the latest announcement.

The issuance of electronic visas will commence once all preparations have been completed, starting with designated travel companies organizing package tours.

Type of visa: Single-entry short-term tourist visa valid for up to 15 days (limited to Vietnamese passport holders residing in Vietnam).

Applicants for the visa must present the “Visa Issuance Notice” on their mobile phone or iPad screens (internet access required) at the airport. PDF files, screenshots, or hard copies will not be accepted.

The Japanese Embassy guides how to register for an electronic visa for Vietnamese tourists

According to data from the Japan National Tourism Organization, Vietnamese visitors to Japan during the first 8 months of 2023 ranked among the top 10 largest source markets.

Specifically, Vietnamese tourists ranked 7th, following South Korea, Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, the United States, and ahead of the Philippines, Australia, and Singapore. In August 2023, Vietnamese arrivals in Japan reached 50,000, a 16.5% increase compared to the same period in 2019 (pre-pandemic). Over the course of 8 months, Japan welcomed 397,000 Vietnamese tourists, marking a 17.4% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

Of particular interest is that among the top 10 largest source markets for Japan in the past 8 months, Vietnamese tourists showed the highest growth rate at 17.4% compared to pre-pandemic levels. In the top 10, only three source markets for Japan saw growth compared to pre-pandemic levels, including Vietnam (17.4%), Singapore (16.8%), and the United States (14%). Other important markets for Japan, such as China (81% decrease), Thailand (28% decrease), Taiwan (22% decrease), Australia (13% decrease), and South Korea (8.6% decrease), saw declines.

Vietnamese tourists return to Japan in large numbers after the pandemic

Conversely, Japanese tourists visiting Vietnam numbered around 414,000 in the first 9 months of 2023, ranking 5th among the largest international source markets but declining by approximately 50% compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Vietnam has granted visa exemptions to Japan, unilaterally, along with South Korea, Italy, Germany, France, and others. Since August 15, visitors from these countries can stay in Vietnam for 45 days without a visa, instead of the previous 15-day limit. @Thanhnien.vn