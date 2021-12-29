It’s official: Vietnam confirms to relaunch regular commercial international flights to these destinations

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) confirmed that, regular international flights from Vietnam will be resumed from January 2022 to five international routes, including Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Cambodia and the U.S.

According to Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, as of Tuesday, the agency has reached agreements with aviation authorities in Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Cambodia and the U.S to implement the plan to resume regular international flights from Jan. 1, 2022, which was approved by Vietnamese government earlier this month.

Vietnam grounded international flights in March last year, for a long time allowing in only its nationals, foreign experts, investors, and highly-skilled workers coming by special flights.

Emphasising that the Government’s decision on the time to reopen international flights from January 1, 2022 is a good sign, Vietnam Airlines is preparing for the restoration of international flights by piloting five provinces and cities when the Government allows.

Vietnam Airlines said it is also preparing to reopen international routes to Europe and Australia, where there is a huge demand from overseas Vietnamese who wish to return or visit Vietnam, especially with the traditional Tet (Lunar New Year) drawing near.

Vietjet Air’s representative said that the airline is ready to reopen regular international routes to Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, Singapore, and Phnom Penh.

According to the Ministry of Transport’s plan, there will be between four and seven flights to Vietnam each week from each of the countries on the list. Airlines are ready to operate the number of flights as allotted.

After the market recovers and when there is no need to limit the number of flights, airlines could restore the pre-pandemic frequency.

The health ministry earlier issued COVID-19 guidelines for overseas arrivals, which allows fully vaccinated/recovered COVID-19 entrants with negative RT-PCR COVID-19 tests to self-quarantine at home or place of accommodation for three days.

