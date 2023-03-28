It’s official: Vietnam cabinet agree to extend e-visa to three months

During a lawmaking session in Hanoi on Monday, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized the importance of improving entry and exit procedures.

The session covered a range of topics related to both foreigners coming to Vietnam and Vietnamese citizens traveling abroad.

One of the proposals discussed was to extend the validity of tourist visas to three months and make it easier for Vietnamese citizens to apply for foreign entry visas. The Ministry of Public Security was tasked with working with other ministries and agencies to draft amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese citizens and the Law on foreigners’ entry into, exit from, transit through and residence in Vietnam. These proposals will be submitted to the National Assembly for inclusion in the 2023 Law and Ordinance Development Programme.

The Prime Minister also proposed raising the validity of e-visas to 90 days and increasing the duration of temporary residence at the border gate for people entering the country under the visa exemption categories from 15 days to 45 days. However, he emphasized the need to carefully review and evaluate the amendments to ensure compliance with the Party’s guidelines and the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents.

The lawmaking session also discussed amending the Law on Citizenship Identity and the Law on Credit Institutions. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of these amendments and urged the relevant agencies to carefully consider and evaluate the proposed changes.

In concluding the meeting, the Prime Minister praised the ministries and sectors for their active participation and submission of proposals for law development, ensuring progress and quality.