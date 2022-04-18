It is necessary to strongly punish the act of forcing tourists to shop

Representatives of the tourism industry answered questions from districts and travel businesses about new regulations in the tourism industry.

Mr. Pham Cao Thai, Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City, said that tourism activities in the whole country have almost returned to normal from March 15, but recently, some tourist establishments The schedule has the behavior of competing, coercing guests, discriminating against guests… thereby creating areas/places that only accept certain groups of guests. This is not allowed. According to regulations, tourism and travel activities that coerce tourists to buy goods or services, or discriminate against tourists… will have to be strictly handled.

“The society is increasingly developed, the means of information technology are very popular, so any offensive or illegal behavior is reflected through forums, social networks, and public opinion. These acts not only cause damage to tourism businesses but can also affect tourism activities of an entire region or country.Many cases have been reviewed and handled by the authorities. right after receiving feedback from visitors,” said Mr. Pham Cao Thai.

However, Mr. Pham Cao Thai also said that current regulations and administrative penalties for these acts of 1-3 million VND are not high and not enough of a deterrent. Therefore, localities need to strengthen inspection and inspection measures to punish more severely.