It is necessary to strongly punish the act of forcing tourists to shop

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism said that it will be heavily fined if it is discovered that forcing tourists to buy goods and services when traveling in Ho Chi Minh City.
On April 18, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism held a conference to propagate and disseminate legal documents in the field of tourism in 2022 to districts, Thu Duc city and translation enterprises travel services to help units grasp new policies and legal documents.
Mr. Pham Cao Thai, Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City, said that tourism activities in the whole country have almost returned to normal from March 15, but recently, some tourist establishments The schedule has the behavior of competing, coercing guests, discriminating against guests… thereby creating areas/places that only accept certain groups of guests. This is not allowed. According to regulations, tourism and travel activities that coerce tourists to buy goods or services, or discriminate against tourists… will have to be strictly handled.
“The society is increasingly developed, the means of information technology are very popular, so any offensive or illegal behavior is reflected through forums, social networks, and public opinion. These acts not only cause damage to tourism businesses but can also affect tourism activities of an entire region or country.Many cases have been reviewed and handled by the authorities. right after receiving feedback from visitors,” said Mr. Pham Cao Thai.
However, Mr. Pham Cao Thai also said that current regulations and administrative penalties for these acts of 1-3 million VND are not high and not enough of a deterrent. Therefore, localities need to strengthen inspection and inspection measures to punish more severely.
Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, said that in the city, there is still a situation of enticing and “hacking” tourists, but the Department and units have also strengthened the inspection work. check to prevent these behaviors. In the near future, the Department will also strengthen the dissemination of legal regulations on tourism to tourists, tourism businesses (accommodation, travel, service provision…) to raise legal awareness. Law on tourism activities at destinations and businesses. In addition, the Department will also promote coordination with travel, service and destination companies to promptly detect violations such as “hacking” and enticing tourists to buy goods when coming to Ho Chi Minh City. Chi Minh.
According to Mr. Nguyen Minh Ly, Chief Inspector of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, as soon as the tourism industry in Ho Chi Minh City opened its doors to tourists, the industry also had a regulation to coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Police or combine with the Youth Volunteers force, the Tourist Protection Team to quickly record and handle the problem of “hacking” or cutting off the tour program, taking visitors to shopping places that tourists don’t want… In addition, the Department There is also a hotline to receive feedback from visitors about “hacking” or other issues.
“Ho Chi Minh City has not detected acts of “hacking” or enticing tourists to buy goods. Currently, the unit is also conducting seminars on inspection of tourist facilities, destinations and companies. travel… to prevent acts that affect the city’s tourism industry,” said Mr. Nguyen Minh Ly.
Source: baotintuc.vn