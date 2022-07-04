It is expected to spend 6 billion USD to build an international transshipment port in Ho Chi Minh City. What opportunities will Ho Chi Minh have?

The project will be divided into 7 investment phases. In particular, the investor wishes to start construction of phase 1 in 2024 and put into operation in 2027. The final phase is invested and put into operation in 2040.

This international transshipment port project will help create a competitive advantage with other countries in the region and make a breakthrough in marine economic development for Ho Chi Minh City as well as the whole country.

Currently, the Singapore international transshipment port is the busiest port in the world in terms of cargo handling weight. Every year, this port transits about one-fifth of the world’s containerized cargo.

According to global maritime market data provider Baltic Exchange (UK), Singapore has maintained its position as the world’s leading shipping hub for eight consecutive years.

Every year, the Singapore transshipment port has millions of containers passing through and receiving 500 million tons of cargo or more. In 2021, container capacity through Singapore has increased to a record close to 37.5 million TEUs (1 TEU is equivalent to 1 container with a length of 20 feet). About 80% of containers arriving in Singapore are transshipped via ships to other ports.

Source: Singapore Maritime and Port Authority

In 2018, the port of Singapore handled a cargo volume of up to 630 million tons, the highest in the past 8 years. In addition, although in 2021, the world witnessed a global supply disruption, Singapore still handled a total of nearly 600 million tons of goods. These numbers put the port of Singapore in second place, just behind Shanghai in terms of cargo handling.

Given the number of containers that pass through and the amount of cargo handled at the transshipment port, the maritime industry accounts for about 7% of Singapore’s GDP each year, equivalent to about US$20 billion per year.

At the Workshop “Creating the recovery momentum of the southern real estate market” in April 2022, Ms. La Hong Hanh, Deputy Director of the Department of Planning and Investment (Ministry of Transport), said: “Investors MSC Shipping Group) proposed to invest in shifting the seaport area from Singapore – an international transshipment port to Vietnam, wishing to choose the location of Can Gio, in the area of ​​Ho Chi Minh City, with a very low investment. great”. This is a great opportunity for the city, she said. Ho Chi Minh City when the amount of goods previously transshipped in Singapore will be transferred to transshipment in Vietnam.

According to the master plan for development of Vietnam’s seaport system in the period of 2021-2030, it is necessary to soon build container ports of Ho Chi Minh City’s seaports in the period of 2021-2030 to meet the needs of goods import and export. present and in the future from now to 2030 of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and the provinces of the Southern Key Economic Area in general.

Can Gio wharf area has favorable natural conditions in terms of channel depth and geographical position located on international maritime routes, which can accommodate container ships with a tonnage of 250,000DWT (24,000 TEUs) operating on European routes, Africa and America. In addition, Can Gio area is located at the beginning of the Cai Mep – Thi Vai navigational route, has a great depth, is less affected by conditions, waves and wind, so it will create good conditions for ships to access. Wharf.

In a favorable estuary position, the port will have a good front when connecting with major ports around the world. However, the infrastructure, transportation system and logistics center right at the port as well as the surrounding areas also need to be invested in order to be able to compete and attract large ships passing through the port.

Source: CafeF