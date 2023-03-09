Is walking on streets safe for foreign tourists in Vietnam capital city of Hanoi?

Walking on the streets of Hanoi is generally safe for foreign tourists, but the sidewalks in Hanoi can be crowded with motorbikes, cars, and stalls, making it challenging for pedestrians to walk safely.

Some tourists have reported feeling worried while strolling in the city as many sidewalks have been taken over by local businesses, leaving pedestrians to navigate the streets and avoid motorbike drivers.

Many foreign tourists have expressed concern over the lack of safe and accessible sidewalks in Hanoi. Rahn Wood, a foreign tourist noted that sidewalks in the city have been taken over by motorbike parking and coffee shops, making it challenging for pedestrians to walk safely. Sophie, who enjoys photography, often has to walk on the roadway to take pictures as sidewalks are almost impassable.

Putin, a Russian tourist, feels that the situation on sidewalks negatively affects Hanoi’s tourism image, despite the city’s rich history and architectural heritage. Vendors in the Ta Hien and Luong Ngoc Quyen intersection and Hoan Kiem Lake area occupy the sidewalks, leaving foreign tourists with safety concerns.

The Hanoi authorities are relaunching their sidewalk cleanup campaign this month to remove obstacles encroaching on sidewalks and streets, aiming to improve safety for pedestrians. Glenn hopes that the campaign will be successful so that tourists like him can walk safely on sidewalks. He suggests that sidewalks should be pedestrian-only in crowded areas like the Old Quarter, but in larger areas, motorbikes can also park if done in an orderly manner.

It is essential to be cautious and aware of your surroundings when walking in Hanoi to avoid potential risks.There are some things in Hanoi to be aware of.

Firstly, the traffic in Hanoi can be chaotic, and pedestrians do not always have the right of way. It is important to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings when crossing the street. Look both ways and walk at a steady pace without stopping or turning back. It is also helpful to follow the lead of locals when crossing the street.

Secondly, pickpocketing and bag snatching can be a problem in crowded areas, especially around tourist attractions, markets, and on public transportation. It is important to keep your valuables close and be aware of your surroundings.

Thirdly, there have been reports of scams targeting foreign tourists in Hanoi, such as taxi drivers overcharging or taking longer routes, and fake tour operators. It is best to use reputable taxis and tour companies, and to agree on the price beforehand.

Overall, while walking on the streets of Hanoi can be safe, it is important to exercise caution and be aware of the potential risks.

Hanoi welcomed 1.5 million foreign tourists last year and aims to attract three million this year. While the city ranked fifth out of 20 tourist cities in Southeast Asia in terms of safety according to Numbeo, it is essential to continue improving sidewalk safety to ensure a positive experience for foreign tourists.