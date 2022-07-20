Is Getting A Microsoft Office Certification Worth It?

Microsoft Office or MS Office is a collection of software and services developed by Microsoft that are used all over the world. These software provided by Microsoft are used all over the world by students, small businesses, large corporations, and even schools.

Each program in Office has a specific usage and offers only a particular service. We have Microsoft Word that is used for creating documents, we have Excel that is used for managing data in the form of spreadsheets, we have PowerPoint that is used to create and share presentations, etc.

If we talk about why you should use Microsoft Office and its tools then MS Office is the most widely-used productivity tool in businesses all around the world for various purposes. Microsoft Office is used everywhere, at homes, at school, at offices, at universities, and so on.

If you are a beginner who is eager to learn Microsoft Office or an amateur looking to get Microsoft Office Certification then you should be happy to know that there are a lot of benefits of learning MS Office. Today, we will be discussing why you should learn MS Office and why getting a Microsoft Office Certification is worth it:

Office Is Used By Businesses All Over The World

Microsoft Office is widely used by businesses all over the world. Statistically speaking, MS Office and its applications are used by nearly 90% of the companies around the world. Whether it is a small business or a large corporation, the majority of the businesses out there have integrated MS Office and its applications into their business operations.

Since such a huge number of businesses worldwide are using Microsoft Office, they all cannot be wrong. If you learn Microsoft Office and get an MS Office Certification then know that you would be in demand as there is a high demand for MS Office experts and certification holders in offices all around the world.

You Get Better Employment Opportunities

In the current world that we are living in, inflation and unemployment are on the rise. It is becoming difficult with every passing day to find a job. However, if you have got a sound knowledge of Microsoft Office tools and have a good command of them then it will become easier for you to land a job for yourself. It is not a written rule but those applicants are preferred for office work that have in-depth knowledge of MS Office and hold an MS Office Certification compared to those who don’t.

Whether it is creating word documents, managing excel sheets, working with databases, building presentations, or converting JPG to PDF, these tasks are required in offices throughout the world. If you have got a Microsoft Office certification then it will show everyone that you have what it takes to get all the office tasks without any problem and this will help you stay ahead of your competition to get better employment opportunities.

Universally Accepted

Another reason why you should get a MS Office Certification is that it is universally accepted. Wherever in the world you go, you would find that MS Office is the most widely used tool to deal with digital documents, spreadsheets, or presentations which shows that an MS Office Certification is accepted all around the world.

And if we talk about the universal file format then PDF is the file format that is accepted all over the world. The good thing about these MS Office tools is that their files can be converted into PDF in no time. Whether it is Excel to PDF, Word to PDF, or PPT to PDF, it can be done in no time so that you won’t have to worry about compatibility issues.

Impress Anyone

If you have learned Microsoft Office, its tools, and have got a certification then you will be able to make an impact over anyone in no time. Whether it is making powerful presentations with PowerPoint, creating elegant documents with Word, or working with stats and numbers on Excel spreadsheets, if you have got the skills then you can impress anyone with your skills.

MS Office is an all-purpose program that is used all over the world in everyday operations. If you are someone who does a lot of office work then know that getting an MS Office certification is totally worth it as it will​​ demonstrate you have the skills needed to get the most out of Office.