Ireland recalls a range of Acecook Vietnam instant noodle products. Here’s why

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has announced its decision to recall a range of Acecook Vietnam instant noodle products.

Some batches of Hao Hao and Good noodles produced by the Acecook Vietnam Company contained ethylene oxide. This is a substance that cannot be used in foods sold in the European Union (EU), according to information on the FSAI website published on August 20.

In the recall list, there are 3 products, including Hao Hao spicy and sweet and sour shrimp noodles (77g, expiration date September 24, 2022) and Good noodles (56g, expiration date November 10, 2022) belonging to the Company Acecook Vietnam. The remaining Yato fish noodles (120g, expiration date 30 November 2022) come from China.

The FSAI says that while consuming products contaminated with this substance does not pose an acute risk, long-term consumption of ethylene oxide can cause health problems. Therefore, it is necessary to minimize the consumption of ethylene oxide.

Information from the Ministry of Health said that today (August 28), the Food Safety Department will ask the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to clarify why instant noodles are currently headed by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

A food expert said he was aware of the incident and was investigating the cause of the incident. This expert said it is most likely due to the material.

Young people online contacted the Acecook Vietnam representative and confirmed the above incident. The company is currently investigating.

According to data from the World Instant Noodles Association (WINA), the global demand for instant noodles has increased significantly due to the impact of COVID-19. Compared to 2019, user demand in 2020 increased by 14.79%.

In which, the Vietnamese consume 7.03 billion packs of instant noodles, ranking third after China and Indonesia.

