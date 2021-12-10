iPrice’s Exclusive Seller Voucher Feature Simplifies Shoppers’ Hunt for the Best Deals on 12.12

iPrice Group, operator of Southeast Asia’s premier online shopping companion, announced today the launch of a new Seller Voucher feature to help consumers uncover the best deals in the upcoming 12.12 sale.

With online marketplaces providing less “real” coupons, Seller Vouchers are the new way to save money. But with an overwhelming number of offers available, and with Seller Vouchers often coming with complicated terms and conditions, shoppers can easily get discouraged hunting for the best deal. To help address this, the iPrice Seller Voucher feature automatically finds applicable seller vouchers, applies them to the offers, to provide online shoppers with clearly sorted list of the best prices available.

With a product catalogue of more than 7 billion offers from 8 million sellers, downloaded daily from the online marketplaces and updated whenever a seller changes its’ prices, iPrice is the only platform in the region with the information to provide this feature.

“With a mission to help shoppers save money, we created the Seller Voucher feature to make it as easy as possible for shoppers to quickly find the best price,” says iPrice Chief Product Officer Heinrich Wendel. “The new feature will simplify the online shoppers’ journey, helping them find the best bargain on 12.12 without feeling cheated or frustrated by endless options and information.”

Online bargain hunters previously had to visit up to hundreds of seller pages to check for vouchers, then repeat the process across various e-commerce sites. With the new Seller Voucher feature, they can now use the iPrice website to see the best price available in just three steps:

Search for product on iPrice & select from suggested products as you type. Scroll to view sellers with Price after voucher applied & select best offer by clicking Go to Store. Once directed to the merchant’s page, claim the appropriate voucher before purchase.

The Seller Voucher feature is already available on the iPrice Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam websites for shoppers to use during the upcoming 12.12 sale. Whilst introduced in time for 12:12, when many sellers offer special discounts, online shoppers will be able to enjoy the same feature on any day of the year when trying to find the best deal.

Southeast Asian consumers can look forward to further enhancements to the iPrice platform in the coming months as the company introduces additional features to help them find the best online deals and save money.

By Nhat Duy Nguyen

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

