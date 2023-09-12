iPhone Mini production discontinued following iPhone 15 launch

According to BGR, not only the iPhone 13 mini, but Apple is also expected to discontinue several other iPhone models shortly after the release of the iPhone 15 series, including the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. This move doesn’t come as a surprise given Apple’s business practices, at least for long-time iPhone users. Users can still purchase these products through other carriers and retailers as long as they are in stock.

iPhone 13 will be the only iPhone 13 series member still sold after the launch of iPhone 15 series

Apple’s decision to retire the iPhone 13 mini is likely influenced by the continued availability of the iPhone SE 3. Apple has a tradition of reducing the prices of older iPhone models (if they continue to sell) by $100 after launching a new iPhone, which means the price of the iPhone 13 mini may drop to $499. This could impact the sales of the iPhone SE 3, which is priced starting from $429.

An examination of Apple’s stores reveals that not only is the supply of iPhone 13 mini running low, but Apple is also close to selling out of the iPhone 12, iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Ultra, Watch bands, MagSafe cases, and leather wallets. This suggests that the company has no plans to restock these items after September 13.

Apple is expected to release the Apple Watch Ultra 2 later this year, so it’s not surprising that the first-generation model is disappearing. Similarly, the iPhone 12 has reached the end of its life cycle, and it seems like the same fate is occurring with the iPhone 13 mini.

Apple will continue to sell the iPhone 13 after the iPhone 15 series launch, and this phone may be priced at $599 with carrier discounts or $629 for the unlocked version.