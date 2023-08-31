iPhone 15 set to launch on September 12th

According to Macrumors, despite the pre-recorded nature of the event, Apple has invited the press to the headquarters to witness the presentation live and have hands-on time with the new devices after the introduction.

The September event has always centered around the iPhone, and this year is no exception. Apple is predicted to unveil a new lineup of iPhone 15 models, including the iPhone 15 6.1-inch, iPhone 15 Plus 6.7-inch, iPhone 15 Pro 6.1-inch, and iPhone 15 Pro Max 6.7-inch. All of them will feature the Dynamic Island display, new 5G chip from Qualcomm, and notably, a switch to USB-C instead of the Lightning port.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will come with additional premium features compared to the standard model. Aside from slimmer bezels and more rounded corners, the iPhone 15 Pro will ditch the stainless steel frame in favor of a titanium one.

The A17 chip – Apple’s first chip produced on the 3nm process – might make its appearance in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Rumors suggest that these two devices will use an Action button to replace the traditional Mute button. This Action button can be customized, similar to the Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra. While both Pro models receive camera upgrades, the iPhone 15 Pro Max stands out as the only device with a periscope zoom lens, enabling 5x or 6x optical zoom.

With these new features in mind, along with the cost of the 3nm chip, the starting price of the iPhone 15 is expected to be higher than that of the iPhone 14. According to rumors, the iPhone 15 Pro could start at $1,099, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could start at $1,199. The price of the standard iPhone 15 is expected to remain unchanged.

In addition to the iPhone 15, we are also anticipating the release of the Apple Watch Series 9 and a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple will livestream the event on its website, YouTube, and the Apple TV app.