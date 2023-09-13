iPhone 15 priced from 23 million VND in Vietnam, pre-orders available from September 22nd

Immediately after the product launch, Apple’s website for the Vietnamese market officially updated the prices. The base model, iPhone 15, is priced from 22.9 million VND, iPhone 15 Plus starts at 25.99 million VND, iPhone 15 Pro starts at 28.99 million VND, while the most anticipated version, iPhone 15 Pro Max, is priced from 34.99 million VND.

The highest-end model, iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB, has a listed price of 46.99 million VND. According to information from the Apple Store, pre-orders begin on September 22nd, with official sales starting on September 29th.

Apple’s online store immediately announcing product prices, which was not the case in previous years, helps establish a “standard” price for retailers to use as a reference in their marketing strategies to attract customers during what is believed to be the biggest shopping season of the year.

According to Mr. Doan Viet Dung, CEO of Hesman Vietnam, the owner of the retail system Shopdunk, the iPhone 15 series this year is an attractive product with significant upgrades. He believes that “these products will undoubtedly top the list of best-selling smartphones in the system in the fourth quarter and dominate the technology awards of the year.”

“The fact that Apple allows pre-orders and early sales shows that the Vietnamese market is increasingly important to the company, and Vietnamese users are getting early access to the products,” added Mr. Dung.

Regarding the best-selling product, Mr. Dung predicts that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will lead in sales.

Meanwhile, the FPT Shop retail system has started allowing customers to register for product information. “The system also expects that the sales of the new iPhone will grow by 20% compared to the previous iPhone 14 series,” shared a representative from the FPT Shop system.

According to a representative from a large retail system, removing the 128GB version from the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be a challenge for Apple as the economic situation in Vietnam is still difficult. However, during the initial sales period, iPhone enthusiasts will still not hesitate to grab these flagship devices.

“This year, Apple allows AAR dealers to create surveys about customer preferences for iPhone 15 models and colors. According to our findings, the preferred product is the iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB in Natural Titanium color,” he added.

Due to the unique nature of this year’s market with an earlier launch in Vietnam, there may be shortages in the initial phase, and prices may fluctuate significantly between large chains and small stores. Therefore, if customers want to own the product early, the larger chains should be their top priority. After this phase, the market will adjust to stable pricing, and customers can calmly choose the place with the best prices.

