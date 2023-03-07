Investor wants contractor replaced in long-delayed road project

The investor of the long-delayed Dong Van Cong Street expansion project has proposed the HCMC government authorize it to replace the contractor with a sub-contractor to get the remaining workload done.

The project to expand a section of the street from Giong Ong To 2 bridge to the My Thuy intersection in Thu Duc City is already more than two years behind schedule.

The investor of the project — the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC — has written to the municipal government seeking permission to appoint a sub-contractor to execute the half-finished work, reported the Vietnam News Agency.

In late 2019, the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority signed a contract with Lac An Joint Stock Company to expand Dong Van Cong Street, but the contractor has failed to meet the project’s schedule, said the investor.

The investor, therefore, proposed terminating the contract with Lac An Joint Stock Company and putting up for tenders the remaining components or assigning a sub-contractor to execute the outstanding works of the contract.

Of the above two options, the first one taking six months or longer to implement would not ensure the execution progress and completion date of the project, according to the investor, adding that it would prefer choosing a sub-contractor to take charge of the remaining works.

If the second proposal is approved, the investor would find a qualified sub-contractor to carry out the remaining works this month.

According to the HCMC Department of Transport, the project has favorable conditions for execution as its site clearance has been completed. However, the project is 27 months behind schedule.