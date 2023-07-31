Home » Investigate the case of a foreign man murdered in Ha Tinh
The functional forces are investigating the case of a foreign man who has been murdered in the lobby of a commercial center in Ha Tinh City.

The area where the incident occurred.

According to preliminary information, people shopping at the mall discovered a foreign male being stabbed to death in front of the mall lobby at about 1 p.m. yesterday (July 30). Authorities arrived on the scene immediately after the murder to investigate and determine the cause.

The victim was instantly recognized as a male of Turkish origin (born in 1971). Tran Van Son (born in 1999), a Bui La Nhan commune resident in Duc Tho, is the suspect responsible for the murder. The victim was stabbed to death with a knife.

The police are presently investigating the incident’s cause.

 

