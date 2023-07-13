Introducing Vietnam destination in Japanese market

According to information from Saigontourist Group, the tourism promotion program took place in Tokyo today (July 12) and will be held in Osaka on July 14. Alongside high-ranking officials from Japan, representatives from the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) were invited to the event, along with numerous tourism and aviation business executives from large corporations in Japan. Additionally, representatives from various international and Japanese media agencies also participated in the program.

During the event, Vietnamese aviation and tourism businesses not only introduced the culture, cuisine, and tourism of Vietnam but also extended invitations for cooperation to enhance tourist exchanges between the two sides.

In particular, Saigontourist Group and Vietnam Airlines signed cooperation agreements with partners such as the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), ANA, Peace In Tour, and MS Tour, with a commitment to restore two-way tourism and develop new products for tourists from both countries, increase international flight routes, and promote tourism.

Mr. Pham Huy Binh, Chairman of Saigontourist Group, stated that Japan is a key market for Vietnamese tourism, particularly for Ho Chi Minh City, and is one of the top five important international markets for Saigontourist. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company served over 200,000 Japanese tourists annually. In the opposite direction, Saigontourist’s subsidiary, Saigontourist Travel Service Company, also sent tens of thousands of Vietnamese tourists to Japan each year.

According to Mr. Binh, the hotels, resorts, entertainment facilities, etc., under this company always have products, services, and preferential policies for Japanese tourists. These include a focus on accommodation, cuisine, entertainment, shopping, beauty and aesthetics, and golf. With travel products, in addition to cultural and historical tours, the company also develops various other tours such as sports tourism and golf tourism to cater to visitors from the land of the rising sun.

It is expected that after these two events, Saigontourist Group will collaborate with several partners to organize the Vietnam Food Festival in Tokyo in October of this year.

