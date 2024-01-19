Introducing the colorful floating village at the confluence of Chau Doc river

After a period of experimental exploitation, An Giang province officially introduced the colorful floating village tourism product at the confluence of the Chau Doc rivers.

On January 18, the An Giang Province Promotion, Trade, and Investment Center, in collaboration with tourism companies in Ho Chi Minh City, organized the launch ceremony for the colorful floating village tourism product at the Chau Doc river junction to diversify the province’s tourism offerings.

Chau Doc rafting village is painted with colorful paint, creating a unique highlight for visitors

Mr. Le Trung Hieu, Director of the An Giang Promotion, Trade, and Investment Center, stated that the project “Colorful Floating Village at the Chau Doc River Junction” was put into trial operation at the end of December 2023. The distinctive feature of Chau Doc’s floating village is the houses built on fish cages forming a “village” along the river, extending approximately 4 km.

Visitors to the floating village can experience the daily life of the local people, observe how they cultivate aquatic products in the fish cages, and immerse themselves in the riverine environment. Recognizing the tourism potential of the floating village, the local authorities painted all 161 fish farming cages in six colors: red, yellow, orange, green, blue, and purple, creating a uniquely picturesque scene.

International visitors come to visit Chau Doc rafting village

“Observing from above, you will see interconnected patches of colors, creating a vibrant and unique panorama at the confluence of the Chau Doc rivers. This will be an ideal location for tourists to appreciate and capture memorable check-in photos,” said Mr. Hieu.

Very poetic scenery of Chau Doc rafting village

To reach this colorful floating village, tourists can take a tourist boat from Chau Doc or drive to Da Phuoc commune, then embark on a boat to explore the floating village and experience the local life, including observing how people cultivate aquatic products in the fish cages and immersing themselves in the riverine environment. Afterward, tourists can visit the village of the Cham people to explore the Islamic mosque, witness the traditional hand-weaving craft of the Cham people, and experience the simple and rustic life of the local residents. @Thanhnien.vn