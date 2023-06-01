Interpol’s most wanted foreigners arrested by Vietnamese police

The Ho Chi Minh City Police have apprehended three South Korean individuals who were wanted by Interpol. The trio was engaged in organizing gambling activities before their arrest by the local police.

On June 1st, the Ho Chi Minh City Police successfully captured three South Korean nationals who were internationally sought after for committing crimes utilizing advanced technology. The individuals in custody are Jeong Ki-won (born in 1974), Park Jaih Yung (born in 1983), and Jang Woo Jin (born in 1980).

According to the police agency, these individuals entered Vietnam and operated undercover as investors and foreign experts affiliated with various businesses in Ho Chi Minh City. They sought legitimacy by applying for visas and temporary residency cards. Interpol’s wanted notices revealed that they established and operated a gambling website, conducted online betting, and managed an internet-based “Slot” gaming system to generate profits.

Operating as a cohesive group, they communicated through the Telegram application, utilizing a self-deleting message function to evade detection by authorities. Upon their arrival in Vietnam, they avoided staying at their declared address and instead concealed themselves in different locations across Ho Chi Minh City, complicating the efforts of law enforcement agencies in apprehending them.

Through vigilant surveillance, the investigative forces successfully located and apprehended the three men on May 22nd, seizing various pieces of evidence related to their illicit activities.

During the subsequent interrogation at the police station, all three individuals confessed to their crimes. The Ho Chi Minh City Police collaborated with the relevant units of the Ministry of Public Security to extradite the three individuals back to South Korea via Tan Son Nhat International Airport.