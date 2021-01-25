Internet users in Vietnam will experience slow speeds through Tet holiday

Repairs on Vietnam’s two undersea cables to take another month, so the internet users will experience slow speeds through the Lunar New Year holiday (Tet holiday) with repairs yet to be completed on two undersea cables.

The operator of Asia Pacific Gateway (APG), which links Vietnam with Hong Kong and Japan, has notified local service providers that repairs on the disruption-prone cable are expected to be completed on February 22, VNExpress reported.

Related: Internet connection to Vietnam via Asia Pacific Gateway undersea cable was cut off entirely

Issues with branches of the Intra Asia (IA) cable connecting Vietnam with Hong Kong and other parts of Asia, which experienced technical problems starting January 1, are scheduled for completion a day earlier, on February 21. Repair works on the branches will start on February 1.

With disruptions in two cables at the same time, Vietnamese internet service providers have diverted traffic to the four remaining undersea cables to maintain international connections.

Also read: Vietnam internet speed remains slow till early June

Vietnam currently has six submarine cable systems, as well as a 120 gigabit channel that runs overland through China.

Connected in November 2009, the $560-million AAG handles more than 60 percent of the country’s international internet traffic. The system runs more than 20,000 kilometers (12,420 miles), connecting Southeast Asia and the U.S., passing through Brunei, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Since its debut, the cable has experienced frequent ruptures and repairs, affecting all service providers in Vietnam, where more than 64 percent of the population are online, according to VNExpress.