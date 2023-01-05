Internet speed in Vietnam will skyrocket in 2023

A race for bandwidth is ignited in Vietnamese Internet market with the trigger being that FPT Telecom does not limit bandwidth, while VNPT and Viettel adjust to increase bandwidth for users.

The demand for Vietnamese users to use the Internet for learning, working, entertainment, business and connecting IoT devices is increasing. Therefore, many domestic carriers are changing their strategies, adjusting bandwidth to create competitive advantages, increase experience and find ways to meet unsatisfied needs of customers.

Network operators in Vietnam are racing for Internet bandwidth. Photo: Trong Dat

In the last two months of the year, two operators Viettel and VNPT have adjusted bandwidth for customers using fiber optic services. Internet package bandwidth after adjustment of these carriers is currently at 100Mbps or more with Viettel and 80Mbps with VNPT. Despite increasing bandwidth, both of these carriers kept the same and did not increase the price of the packages.

Most recently, as revealed by FPT Telecom – one of the top three ISPs in Vietnam, this unit will not follow the simple bandwidth race like other carriers. Instead, FPT Telecom will focus on providing a better customer experience, first of all providing users with Internet services with unprecedented bandwidth.

Specifically, Internet users can experience the service with a minimum bandwidth of 150 Mbps and even unlimited bandwidth. This is something that has never been done before by any Internet service provider in Vietnam.

With new developments in the telecommunications market, plus policies from regulators, Internet speed in Vietnam will increase in 2023. Photo: Trong Dat

According to Ookla’s assessment, Vietnam’s fixed broadband speed (November 2022) reached 80.27 Mbps, ranking 47/181 countries/territories. Fixed broadband Internet speed in Vietnam has increased by 17.18% over the same period last year and is higher than the world average (74.54 Mbps).

For mobile Internet, mobile broadband speed in Vietnam is currently 39.59 Mbps. Mobile Internet speed in our country has increased by 12.7% over the same period last year and is higher than the world average (33.97 Mbps).

Over the past time, the Ministry of Information and Communications has directed the network operators to improve the digital infrastructure in the country by removing the wave-shaking areas, increasing the percentage of people using smartphones and households with fiber-optic Internet connections.

Simultaneously, carriers have also been implementing the shutdown of 2G and 3G waves and expanding the scale of 5G coverage. These are promising premises to help Vietnam’s Internet speed continue to increase in the coming years.

The story of unlimited fixed Internet bandwidth that FPT Telecom offers is expected to create a “kick” to change the bandwidth game, leading to the subsequent entry of other carriers. This is also considered an important premise to further speed up Internet access in Vietnam.

