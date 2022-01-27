Internet speed in Vietnam improved significantly

Vietnam’s undersea internet cables break around 10 times a year on average, making the nation’s international infrastructure support for internet connections among the weakest in the region.

Each of the 10 or so breakages last for about a month had severely negative impacted international Internet connection speed for users in Vietnam.

Speedtest has announced the quality of Vietnam’s Internet in the fourth quarter of 2021, showing that service improved significantly compared to the previous period, local media reported.

Vietnam largest city of Ho Chi Minh had the fastest average download speed over fixed broadband among Vietnam’s most populous cities in the fourth quarter of 2021, with 75.10 Mbps.

Regarding the average latency for the leading fixed broadband service providers in Vietnam during this time, FPT Telecom and VinaPhone had the lowest latency of 4 ms.

Vietnam’s Internet quality improved significantly compared to 2020 and is similar to the Internet quality results according to the Speedtest statistics announced by the Ministry of Information and Communications.

The Ministry of Information and Communications said that, the average speed of fixed broadband Internet access subscribers in the country increased significantly, from 27.1 Mbps in 2018 to 78.3 Mbps by the end of 2021. Similarly, the average speed of the mobile broadband Internet subscribers rose from 21.6 Mbps in 2018 to 43.3 Mbps in late 2021.

According to a report by Vietnamnet, the Vietnam Internet Center (VNNIC) also confirmed that according to the testing results of the quality of Vietnam’s Internet by the local i-Speed application, Vietnam’s Internet speed also increased significantly in recent times.

