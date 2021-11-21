Internet speed in Vietnam has been back to normal

Vietnam’s Internet connectivity improves thanks to partial repair of submarine cable system

The repair of the S1H.3 branch along the AAE-1 cable system was finished as of 5:00 pm on Saturday, the Vietnam News Agency quoted Viettel Networks Corporation as saying.

All international connection provided by network operators that utilize this cable branch has been back to normal.

The remaining error on the cable system’s S1H.4 branch is still being fixed, Viettel Networks continued, adding that this problem does not affect the firm’s connection.

The issues in the AAE-1 submarine cable system occurred in September, which had significantly slowed down Internet connectivity in the country.

This was the second mishap that the AAE-1 line had encountered this year, with the first emerging in May and requiring a fix that took around two months.

The AAE-1 is a 23,000-km submarine communications cable system running from Asia to Europe through Africa and passing 19 countries and territories.

The line uses the dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) technology, with the capacity of each wavelength at 100Gbps.

The AAE-1 plays an important role in improving Internet connection between Vietnam and Europe and the Middle East.

International connection in Vietnam relies largely on the AAE-1 as well as other submarine cable systems including the AAG, APG, IA, and SMW3, Tuoi Tre Newspaper reported.

