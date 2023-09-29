International visitors to Vietnam only reaches 69% in 2019

In the first 9 months of the year, the number of Vietnamese people traveling abroad has increased by 2.5 times compared to the same period in 2022. Meanwhile, the number of foreigners arriving in Vietnam is only 69% of that in 2019 – a year before the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the General Statistics Office (Ministry of Planning and Investment), in September, international visitors to Vietnam reached over 1 million, a decrease of 13.4% compared to August but 2.4 times higher than the same period last year. Meanwhile, the number of Vietnamese citizens leaving the country reached 501,400, an increase of 43.1% compared to the same period last year.
The number of foreign visitors to Vietnam has increased but has not recovered as much as in 2019 – a time when there was no Covid-19 epidemic.
Overall, in the first 9 months of the year, international visitors to our country are estimated to be 8.9 million, a 4.7-fold increase compared to the same period last year but still only 69% compared to the same period in 2019 – a year without the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of Vietnamese citizens leaving the country reached 3.8 million, a 2.5-fold increase compared to the same period in 2022.
More than 5,200 businesses ceased operations in September.
The General Statistics Office also provided information that in September, the whole country had 12,684 newly established businesses, a decrease of 9.7% compared to August and an increase of 10.6% compared to the same period in 2022.
There were 5,808 businesses returning to operation, a decrease of 7.2% compared to August and an increase of 13.5% compared to the same period last year. At the same time, 4,124 businesses registered temporary suspensions of business with a deadline, a decrease of 20.4% compared to August and an increase of 40.5% compared to the same period last year.
In September, there were 5,273 businesses ceasing operations pending dissolution, an increase of 1.1% compared to August and an increase of 25.9% compared to the same period last year. The number of businesses completing dissolution procedures was 1,441, an increase of 4.8% compared to August and a decrease of 4.9% compared to the same period last year.
Overall, in the first 9 months of the year, the entire country had 116,300 newly registered businesses, an increase of 3.1% compared to the same period last year; 48,900 businesses returning to operation, a decrease of 3.2%; 75,800 businesses temporarily suspending business with a deadline, an increase of 21.2%; 46,100 businesses ceasing operations pending dissolution, an increase of 26.9%; 13,200 businesses completing dissolution procedures, a decrease of 4.3%.
The results of the survey on the business trends of processing and manufacturing industries in the third quarter show that 30.1% of businesses have a more favorable outlook compared to the second quarter. It is expected that in the fourth quarter, 39.1% of businesses will have a better outlook compared to the third quarter…
@Thanhnien.vn