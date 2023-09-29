International visitors to Vietnam only reaches 69% in 2019

The General Statistics Office also provided information that in September, the whole country had 12,684 newly established businesses, a decrease of 9.7% compared to August and an increase of 10.6% compared to the same period in 2022.

There were 5,808 businesses returning to operation, a decrease of 7.2% compared to August and an increase of 13.5% compared to the same period last year. At the same time, 4,124 businesses registered temporary suspensions of business with a deadline, a decrease of 20.4% compared to August and an increase of 40.5% compared to the same period last year.

In September, there were 5,273 businesses ceasing operations pending dissolution, an increase of 1.1% compared to August and an increase of 25.9% compared to the same period last year. The number of businesses completing dissolution procedures was 1,441, an increase of 4.8% compared to August and a decrease of 4.9% compared to the same period last year.

Overall, in the first 9 months of the year, the entire country had 116,300 newly registered businesses, an increase of 3.1% compared to the same period last year; 48,900 businesses returning to operation, a decrease of 3.2%; 75,800 businesses temporarily suspending business with a deadline, an increase of 21.2%; 46,100 businesses ceasing operations pending dissolution, an increase of 26.9%; 13,200 businesses completing dissolution procedures, a decrease of 4.3%.

The results of the survey on the business trends of processing and manufacturing industries in the third quarter show that 30.1% of businesses have a more favorable outlook compared to the second quarter. It is expected that in the fourth quarter, 39.1% of businesses will have a better outlook compared to the third quarter…

