According to the report, international visitors to Vietnam in the second quarter reached nearly 511 thousand arrivals, 12.7 times higher than the same period last year because Vietnam opened tourism, and international flight routes were restored.

In the second quarter of 2022, the number of tourists from Asia was the highest with more than 333 thousand arrivals, an increase of 9.5 times over the same period last year. Next is the number of tourists from Europe with nearly 80,000 turns of people.

In terms of each country and territory, the place with the most visitors to Vietnam is South Korea with more than 93,000 people, an increase of 1.3 times compared to the first quarter of 2022 and 12.5 times the same period last year.

The country with the second most visitors to Vietnam is the US with nearly 58,000 arrivals. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, the number of visitors from the US increased 12 times and 75 times over the same period last year. Cambodia and China are also two countries with a large number of tourists to Vietnam with about 33,000 visitors.

Other countries and territories in the top 10 with the most visitors to Vietnam in the second quarter of 2022 include Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan (China).

Generally in the first 6 months of 2022, international visitors to Vietnam reached more than 602 thousand arrivals, 6.8 times higher than the same period last year but still down 92.9% compared to the same period in 2021, a year that has not happened yet. Covid-19 pandemic.



South Korea is the country with the largest number of tourists to Vietnam in the first 6 months of 2022 with nearly 108 arrivals, nearly 6 times higher than the same period in 2021.

The US is the country with the second highest number of tourists to Vietnam in the first 6 months of the year with more than 68,000 arrivals. China, Cambodia, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Taiwan (China), Malaysia and Thailand are all countries and territories with a large number of tourists to Vietnam in the first 6 months of 2022.

At the seminar “Impressive Vietnam: Opportunities and challenges in summer 2022”, Mr. Nguyen Trung Khanh, General Director of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism affirmed, the above positive results are thanks to the communication, promotion and advertising campaign. Promoting and stimulating domestic and foreign tourism is promoted with the message “Live fully in Vietnam – Living fully in Vietnam” to the international market.

Khanh also said that the National Administration of Tourism always accompanies localities and tourism businesses and works closely with authorities to prepare the best and most favorable conditions for summer tourism in 2022. creating conditions for tourism business activities to be equal, a civilized tourism environment, contributing to early recovery and development of the tourism industry.

