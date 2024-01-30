International visitors to Vietnam in the first month of 2024 reach record high

Achieving a figure equivalent to the pre-pandemic period (January 2019), the number of international visitors to Vietnam in January 2024 reached over 1.5 million, marking a 73.6% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

International tourists experience Duong Lam ancient village. Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+.

According to statistics from the General Statistics Office, out of over 1.5 million visitors, there was a 10.3% increase compared to the previous month and a remarkable 73.6% increase compared to January 2023 in the number of international visitors to Vietnam in January 2024. This marks a record high since Vietnam fully reopened its tourism activities in March 2022.

This figure is equivalent to the number of international visitors to Vietnam in January 2019, the pre-pandemic period.

Notably, concerning modes of transportation, the number of visitors arriving by air reached 1.29 million (a 10.2% increase compared to the same period in 2019), while arrivals by sea reached 48.3 thousand (double compared to the same period in 2019). In contrast, road travel saw only 60% of the numbers compared to the same period in 2019.

In terms of market scale, South Korea remained the largest contributor of visitors in January with 418,000 visitors (27.6% share), followed by China (second) with 242,000 visitors, Taiwan (third) with 84,000 visitors, and the United States (fourth) with 76,000 visitors.

10 markets sending customers in early January 2024 (thousands of visits). (Data source: General Statistics Office)

Additionally, the Australian market rose to fifth place with 62,000 visitors, Japan ranked sixth with 61,000 visitors, Malaysia ranked seventh with 49,000 visitors, India rose to eighth place with 46,000 visitors, Thailand ranked ninth with 41,000 visitors, and Cambodia secured the tenth position with 37,000 visitors.

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Russia were the largest European markets for Vietnam, each contributing between 200,000 to 300,000 visitors. European markets experienced significant growth due to Vietnam’s visa exemption policy, such as the United Kingdom (+37.4%), France (+18.6%), Germany (+25.0%), Italy (+62.9%), Russia (+41.2%), Denmark (+74.1%), Sweden (+55.9%), Norway (+47.4%).

By continent, while the Asian region showed a modest 4.3% increase compared to the previous month, other regions experienced substantial growth: the Americas increased by 27.3%, Europe by 26.6%, Australia by 68.5%, and Africa by 35.2%.

This growth reflects the clear impact of the policy extending the visa stay duration from 15 to 45 days for 13 countries unilaterally exempted from visa requirements, as per Resolution 128/NQ-CP of the Government, effective from August 15, 2023.

