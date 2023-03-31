International visitors to Vietnam in March increases 21 times compared to same period in 2022

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, the number of international tourists visiting Vietnam in March reached 895,425, more than 21 times compared to the same period last year, but decreased by 4% compared to February.

The total number of international tourists to Vietnam in the first quarter reached 2,699,556. This number is 29.7 times higher than the same period last year, but only 60% compared to the same period in 2019.

In addition, the total revenue from tourism in the first three months of 2023 is estimated to reach VND 132.7 trillion.

If only considering the first two months of the year, the number of foreign visitors reached over 1.8 million, almost 60% compared to the same period in 2019 and achieved nearly a quarter of this year’s target of 8 million.

Among them, international visitors mainly came from South Korea, China, the United States, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, Cambodia, and Australia.

Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Belgium, China, Malaysia, Spain, Indonesia, Italy, and Germany are the markets with an increase in visitors to Vietnam in March. Specifically, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan are the three markets with the highest increase in visitors, with increases of 58.8%, 36.8%, and 28.5%, respectively.

However, the number of visitors from markets such as Laos, Taiwan, Cambodia, South Korea, the United States, the Philippines, and Canada decreased. Among them, Laos is the market with the most significant decrease in visitors (55.3%), while Canada is the market with the least decrease (12.6%).

In March, the number of visitors to Vietnam by air remained the highest with 787,672 visitors; visitors by land reached 87,046, and visitors by sea were 20,707.