International visitors to Phu Quoc bustling again

Recently, Mr. Nguyen Vu Khac Huy, Vice Chairman of the Kien Giang Tourism Association, stated that despite the difficult period due to various reasons, tourist arrivals to Phu Quoc are increasing again, and there are high expectations for a significant surge during the Christmas and New Year holidays in 2024. Particularly, after January 16, 2024, many markets such as Taiwan, China, and Mongolia will have flights to Phu Quoc.

Furthermore, some flight routes from other markets such as South Korea, Malaysia, and Hong Kong to Phu Quoc have seen an increase in frequency. Therefore, it can be predicted that from now until the end of 2023, the number of international visitors to the “pearl island” will continue to rise, making the tourism market vibrant. However, according to Mr. Huy, the current domestic flight ticket prices to Phu Quoc are quite high. This pricing is expected to impact domestic travelers visiting Phu Quoc.

“In addition, flights from Can Tho and Nha Trang to Phu Quoc have been temporarily suspended for several months. I hope that airlines will reopen these routes soon to serve domestic travelers visiting Phu Quoc for sightseeing and year-end vacations,” Mr. Huy said.

According to the report from the Kien Giang Tourism Department, in 2023, the total number of tourists visiting Kien Giang is estimated to exceed 8.5 million, an increase of 15.3% compared to the same period, surpassing the annual plan by 2.8%. International visitors accounted for nearly 600,000, a 203.3% increase compared to the same period, exceeding the annual plan by 63.8%.

To achieve the above target, Mr. Bui Quoc Thai, Director of the Kien Giang Tourism Department, mentioned that in addition to focusing on developing domestic tourism, the department has also strengthened management efforts to attract international tourists back to Phu Quoc. They encourage tourism businesses to create new products and emphasize improving service quality to meet the growing demands of tourists.

Mr. Thai added that in 2024, the tourism industry of Kien Giang province aims to welcome 9.2 million visitors, including 680,000 international tourists, with a total revenue of 20,000 billion VND.

@Cafef