Online travel platform Agoda has recently released its 2023 Search Data Report, revealing a significant increase in searches related to travel to Vietnam.

The 2023 search data from Agoda’s online travel platform indicates a global trend of international tourists and Vietnamese travelers alike showing increased interest in Vietnam. The research specifically highlights a growth rate of 298% compared to the same period last year in the search results for destinations in Vietnam.

“Vietnam is becoming increasingly attractive to international tourists as travel becomes easier. Positive promotion of Vietnam’s destinations in international markets, along with relaxed visa policies… Vietnam is becoming more ‘famous’ and appealing to foreign tourists,” shared Mr. Vu Ngoc Lam, Agoda’s Director in Vietnam.

According to the report, the top 5 countries with the highest search volume for destinations in Vietnam are South Korea, the United States, Japan, Thailand, and Singapore.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese travelers are also searching for more distant destinations to satisfy their wanderlust, with searches for international destinations surging by 45%. The top 5 international destinations searched most by Vietnamese travelers include Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia.

Interestingly, although Vietnamese travelers are increasingly searching for international trips, domestic destination searches have also risen by 17%. The top destinations of interest for Vietnamese travelers are Ho Chi Minh City, Vung Tau, Da Nang, Hanoi, and Da Lat.

Reflecting on these data results, Mr. Vu Ngoc Lam remarked, “The increased searches for travel to Vietnam are evidence of the appeal of Vietnam’s destinations for both international and domestic visitors. The data reflects a significantly increased interest in international destinations and the desire to explore the diverse landscapes and rich culture within Vietnam itself”.

