International travel writer shares great destinations in Vietnam

Westernweekender shared an article by Scott McRae – an actor, artist and travel writer specializing in travel experiences in Vietnam.

Scott McRae has been to Vietnam six times in the past 10 years and is always impressed with the welcome and openness of the locals. In October, the multi-talented artist plans to return to Vietnam with a tailored trip to explore many of Scott’s favorite places. This artist also shared some outstanding destinations in Vietnam.

The first is Ho Chi Minh City, and the lifeline is the Mekong River. The fishing villages and houses along both sides of the river contain many interesting stories. An interesting experience here is traveling on boats and enjoying the scenery and culture. Visitors can also experience cyclo as they navigate the downtown streets to visit some of the iconic landmarks here.

Hoi An Ancient Town is a popular destination for tourists (Photo: Unesco)

Next, Hoi An is one of Scott’s favorite destinations in Vietnam when it comes to discovering many ancient features and mingling with friendly locals. Here, along with the journey to visit My Son Sanctuary, visitors can experience the rich cuisine when visiting the colorful Hoi An central market, have a boat trip on the Hoi An River, and then it’s a two-hour cooking class where guests can unleash their creativity for lunch.

And Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, will also attract visitors to its dynamism. An outstanding journey here is to explore the food in the old town with many local eateries, small restaurants in hidden alleys and sidewalks. In the evening, visitors can end the day here at the very lively Beer Street.

Next is Lan Ha Bay (Cat Ba), where visitors will be mesmerized by the majestic landscape of towering cliffs and towering cliffs. Here, an overnight excursion will be appropriate to fully explore nature at many times.

@ Cafef