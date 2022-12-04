International tourists to Vietnam set a record since Covid-19

According to data from the National Administration of Tourism, in November 2022, the number of international visitors to Vietnam was the highest since tourism reopened after Covid-19, with more than 596,900 arrivals, an increase of 23% compared to October.

According to data from the National Administration of Tourism, in the first 11 months of 2022, there were over 2.95 million international visitors to Vietnam and the number of international visitors to Vietnam increased gradually in the last months of the year, when the peak season began. Last November, the number of international visitors to Vietnam was the highest since tourism reopened in March.

Of these, more than 70% of international visitors to Vietnam are Asian visitors, with the largest number of tourists coming from Korea (763.9 thousand arrivals, equivalent to 26%). The number of visitors from the US ranked second with more than 266,000 arrivals, accounting for 9%.

The visitor market from India is continuing to grow. According to the General Statistics Office, in November 2022, Vietnam welcomed 27,000 visitors from India, an increase of 31% compared to the previous month and 50% higher than the same period in 2019. Generally in the first 11 months of 2022 , the total number of Indian visitors to Vietnam reached 109,000, ranking 9th in 10 markets sending tourists to Vietnam. The average growth rate of visitors is 49%/month.

International visitors are returning to Vietnam more (Photo: Linh Trang)

Regarding domestic visitors, November 2022 is estimated to reach 4.5 million visitors, of which about 3 million visitors have a stay. Generally, in the first 11 months of 2022, the total number of domestic visitors reached 96.3 million, much higher than the figure for the whole year of 2019 – the time before the epidemic occurred.

Total revenue from tourists in the first 11 months of 2022 is estimated at 456.7 trillion VND, equivalent to 70% compared to the same period in 2019, the time before the Covid-19 epidemic.

