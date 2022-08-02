International tourists to Vietnam increases 10 times

Compared to the same period, the number of international visitors to Vietnam increased sharply but was still lower than in 2019.

According to the General Statistics Office, in the first 7 months of the year, the number of international visitors to Vietnam reached 352,600, up 49% over the previous month and 47.2 times higher than the same period in 2021.

Generally, in the first 7 months of the year, international visitors to our country reached 954,600, 10 times higher than the same period last year but still down 90.3% compared to the same period in 2019, when there was no Covid-19 epidemic.

Korea is the place with the most visitors to Vietnam with more than 88,000 people. Following in terms of visitors is the US with more than 34,000 people, Cambodia with more than 24,000 people. Other countries and territories with a large number of tourists to Vietnam are Japan, Thailand, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia, respectively.

The number of international visitors to Vietnam by air increased by 1,251.4% with more than 831,000 arrivals, only 257 arrivals by sea but still an increase of 8.9%.

Vietnam tourism attracts international visitors again. Photo: Thanh Duc.

Total tourism revenue in the first 7 months of the country was estimated at 11.9 trillion VND, 2.7 times higher than the same period last year. Some localities with growth in tourism revenue are Khanh Hoa (up 858.4%), Can Tho (up 328.3%), Da Nang (up 284.8%), Hanoi (up 216, 8%) and HCMC (up 111.4%).

Specifically, in Khanh Hoa, in the first 6 months of the year, this locality welcomed more than one million tourists, revenue reached nearly 5,530 billion VND. In Da Nang, the city with tourism revenue ranked above Hanoi, the provincial Department of Tourism estimated the number of international visitors to reach 57,800 arrivals.

It can be seen that the sea tourist destinations in the south of our country attract the attention of domestic as well as international tourists and bring high profits.

Previously, in an exchange with Zing, Ms. Hoang Tuyet, Director of Top One Travel, said that the Covid-19 epidemic situation in these seas was also evaluated more positively, which is a favorable condition for travel development.

@ Zing News